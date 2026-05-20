Greens oppose rushed disability support law changes

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Source: Green Party

The Green Party is opposing the Government’s Disability Support Services Bill, saying disabled people and whānau have once again been shut out of decisions that directly affect their lives.

“The Government introduced this Bill without consultation with disabled communities, despite acknowledging that the proposals were sensitive and directly affected disabled people and carers,” says Green Party Disability spokesperson Kahu Carter.

“Nothing about us without us. Disabled people and whānau deserve to be part of decisions that affect our rights, wellbeing, and daily lives.”

The Bill responds to a 2025 Supreme Court ruling, which found that some family carers were in an employment relationship with the Government while providing full-time care to disabled family members.

“The Government’s response to the Supreme Court ruling should have been to work alongside disabled people and carers on long-term, fair solutions. Instead, they rushed through legislation that limits employment protections and legal avenues for family carers.”

“Family carers already do an enormous amount of unpaid and often exhausting work supporting their loved ones. They deserve dignity, recognition, and proper support.”

The Greens are also concerned that the proposed legislation contains no references to Te Tiriti o Waitangi, the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, and Enabling Good Lives principles.

“The Supreme Court itself recognised the importance of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in its decision,” says Kahu Carter.

“We know disabled Māori already experience inequities, and there are real concerns these changes could disproportionately impact whānau Māori carers.”

“Disabled people and whānau deserve a government that works with them in good faith and protects the right to live with dignity in our communities.”

“The Greens will continue standing alongside disabled communities and carers as this Bill progresses through Parliament,” says Carter.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/20/greens-oppose-rushed-disability-support-law-changes/