Cross Street unveils 3 light-based murals on CRL doorstep

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Source: Auckland Council

Cross Street has become one of Auckland’s most enigmatic art streets, sitting on the ‘front lawn’ of City Rail Link station, Karanga-a-Hape. Mercury Lane is already crafted with stunning expressions of te ao Māori by artist Pāora Puru. Cross Street is the next street in this station precinct to get a refresh. Aucklanders will be able to see Cross Street’s urban glow-up from 28 May. These bold, large-scale, light-based murals are by Auckland artists from different cultural backgrounds. The street’s new look is designed to bridge cultures, support the Pride community, and characteristically challenge norms. Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson says street art brings energy to a city. “I’m delighted to see Cross Street transformed into a vibrant cultural landmark. When artists bring this level of creativity and colour into our city, it lifts community spirit, supports local businesses and strengthens the sense of safety and pride people feel when they are in the area. “As Karanga-a-Hape Station prepares to open, this will welcome people into a city centre that reflects our shared values – inclusiveness and commitment to creating public spaces where everyone feels they belong,” she says.

Mercury Lane entrance to Karanga-a-Hape Station Photo credit: AT.

Working with Auckland Transport, Karangahape Road Business Association, property owners and their tenants, placemaking principal and creative Barbara Holloway, of the Auckland Urban Development Office (AUDO) at Auckland Council, commissioned artists to turn this eclectic little lane into a funky place to gravitate to when stepping off a train. Funded by the city centre targeted rate, the street’s refresh reflects the city-shaping value of the City Rail Link (CRL). Auckland Council Priority Location Director for the city centre, Simon Oddie, says people will start to clearly see, from this project and others, that CRL is much more than a transport project. “CRL is a city-shaping investment. Our new CRL station neighbourhoods have created places that connect people seamlessly to jobs, learning, culture and daily life, while supporting a more vibrant, walkable, resilient and low-carbon city centre,” he says.

Karanga-a-Hape Station. Photo credit: AT.

The city-shaping brief for Cross Street was to bring a safe, welcoming feel to this street on the southern side of the Karangahape Road ridgeline. The team was charged with bringing new art, light and storytelling to this hidden gem. The unveiling of Cross Street also marks the beginning of a new street art itinerary through the city centre – forty works x forty years – uptown to downtown. Read more about this on OurAuckland in coming days. Experience Auckland’s re-born street art. First stop: Cross Street. About the murals: Tricksters and wish-granters Walking along Cross Street, you’ll discover a large light-based artwork by 박성환 Sung Hwan ‘Bobby’ Park. Entitled BTM DoGGebi 2025, the artwork is a vibrant, myth-infused mural that bridges Korean and Māori stories and the artist’s lived experience as a queer Korean Kiwi. The composition features two stylised, multi-handed figures – Doggebi, Korean goblins – supporting a central sculptural form: the BTM helmet. This helmet, both protective and symbolic, anchors the piece as a metaphor for identity, vulnerability, and resilience. The Doggebi figures embody the liminal beings that dwell in forgotten spaces, shapeshifting between goblins and household objects. In Korean folklore, they are tricksters and wish-granters. Here, they uphold the BTM helmet like guardians of truth and transformation. The artist calls it a love letter to Aucklanders and New Zealanders in a time of global uncertainty. “I wanted to acknowledge my upbringing in Aotearoa with Māori taniwha lores, Korean myths, and queer identity. I am creating a transcultural sanctuary – one that celebrates difference, and dares to imagine a world where wishes are granted and identities are protected,” he says. The neon elements of this work were crafted by the renowned Angus Muir Design team. Strength and sensitivity

Margarita Vovna creates her mural in Cross Street. Photo credit: Ross Liew.

Margarita Vovna’s mural was created in response to the building owners’ wish to platform a strong Chinese female character. Both the artist and the owner are fans of classic kung fu movies and this shared interest has manifested in a six-metre guardian for Cross Street. She looks down the street, sword in hand, balancing strength and sensitivity. Goldfish and peonies Artist Berst’s mural explores the theme of prosperity and good luck through a Chinese lens, building on the previous mural painted by Berst at this site. Two key images are used to explore this concept; goldfish and peonies. The red and gold colours of goldfish symbolise wealth. In the mural two fish interact with tassels of coins, commonly hung in homes, offices and cars to attract positive energy and ward off bad luck. Peonies hold multiple meanings; here they represent growth as they blossom. About the artists: Sung Hwan Bobby Park is a Korean artist based in Tāmaki Makaurau. Park’s multidisciplinary practice explores personal experiences of queer identity using ceramics, mixed media, poetry, performance, drawing and photography. In 2023, as well as being the recipient of the Arts Foundation Springboard award, Park was runner-up in Waikato Museum’s National Contemporary Art Award and a finalist in the Portage Ceramic Awards. Margarita Vovna is an artist based in Auckland. Of Russian-Ukrainian heritage, her childhood was spent navigating diverse landscapes – from the rural stretches of Siberia to the temperate coastline of Crimea. This history of movement informs much of her creative output, which often serves as an autobiographical reflection on the traveller’s experience. Her work depicts a desire to capture the intangible. She explores themes of displacement and belonging, change and the effort to establish connections. Dr. Bobby Hung aka Berst is a graffiti writer based in Tāmaki Makaurau. His practice is informed by urban art culture including graffiti, tattoos, and his Chinese background. With a PhD in Education, he is passionate about helping young people navigate their path into a creative career and the cultivation of creativity through community placemaking.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/20/cross-street-unveils-3-light-based-murals-on-crl-doorstep/