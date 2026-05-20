Galaxy Macau and UFC Co-present an Action-packed Series of Interactive Events Throughout Fight Week for UFC FIGHT NIGHT Macau

Source: Media Outreach

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 May 2026 – In tandem with the highly anticipated return of UFC FIGHT NIGHTto Macau, Galaxy Macau – the world-class luxury resort – is set to elevate the excitement with a dynamic line-up of immersive fan experiences and curated activities throughout Fight Week. The week will culminate in three electrifying fight events at Galaxy Arena, Macau’s largest, state-of-the-art indoor arena.

Fans can enjoy a series of up-close meet-and-greets, autograph sessions, and workout showcases, offering rare opportunities to connect with their favourite UFC fighters in person.

The excitement begins with the Opening Ceremony for the Fight Week 2026 at East Square, Galaxy Macau at 6:45pm on Wednesday, May 27. Right after, the Open Workouts will give fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at how the sport’s stars prepare for their fights, featuring main eventers Song Yadong and Deiveson Figueiredo; co-main eventers Zhang Mingyang and Alonzo Menifield; and superstar fighters Kai Asakura and Xiong Jingnan.

At 4pm on Friday, May 29, special guest UFC athletes will make an appearance at East Square for a meet-and-greet session with fans, showcasing UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, UFC #5 featherweight Yair Rodriguez, and fan favourite veteran “the Leech” Li Jingliang.

The experience continues at 12nn on Saturday, May 30, when East Square hosts an exclusive autograph session with UFC guest athletes Shevchenko, Rodriguez, and former two-time UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili, creating memorable face‑to‑face fan moments.

Official UFC merchandise will be available at the Pearl Lobby, featuring limited‑edition designs created exclusively for UFC Macau Fight Week 2026, for one action-packed week.

Throughout the week, official UFC merchandise will be available at the Pearl Lobby, Galaxy Promenade, featuring limited‑edition designs created exclusively for this year’s UFC FIGHT NIGHT® Macau. Highlights include apparel emblazoned with a locally relevant golden dragon motif, commemorative items such as keychains, and collectible pins celebrating Macau.

Throughout fight week for UFC FIGHT NIGHT® Macau, guests will have the opportunity to boost their adrenaline with dopamine-filled UFC experiences at the interactive UFC FAN EXPERIENCE.

Throughout UFC Fight Week, the Pearl Lobby will be transformed into an immersive UFC FAN EXPERIENCE featuring the sport’s iconic Octagon‑themed installation. Guests can dive into UFC experiences, including AI‑integrated activations that put fans in the spotlight on UFC posters, virtual weigh-in poses, and friend-versus-friend face-offs. Visitors can also test their athletic prowess through interactive fitness challenges such as vertical jump and reaction‑time drills, bringing the intensity, adrenaline and thrill of UFC to life at Galaxy Macau.

The action in the Octagon kicks off at Galaxy Arena on Friday and Saturday, May 28 and 29, with the opening rounds of ROAD TO UFC Season 5, the chance to get a first look at the rising MMA prospects across Asia-Pacific as they compete for a coveted UFC contract. Tickets are selling fast, with limited seats remaining.

ROAD TO UFC celebrates its premiere in Macau at Galaxy Arena with the opening rounds of its 5th season on May 28 and 29, featuring Asia-Pacific’s hottest MMA prospects fighting for a coveted UFC contract. Each night will feature a special main event of UFC fights. Select tickets are available at www.galaxyticketing.com. May 30 will see the sold-out UFC FIGHT NIGHT at Galaxy Arena.

The atmosphere culminates as main event star fighters Song Yadong and Deiveson Figueiredo clash in the Octagon on Saturday, May 30 – a sold-out event.

An Array of Extended Rewards at Galaxy Macau

In celebration of UFC Fight Week Macau 2026, Galaxy Macau presents a curated collection of exclusive shopping and dining privileges, inviting guests to experience a vibrant convergence of lifestyle, flavour and excitement.

In celebration of UFC Fight Week Macau 2026, Galaxy Macau presents a curated collection of exclusive shopping privileges, including rewards and special brand offers. A limited-edition UFC x Galaxy Macau Gym Sack is available for redemption upon designated spending.

From May 22 to 31, guests presenting valid event tickets can enjoy shopping rewards at Galaxy Promenade, including MOP500 vouchers with qualifying spend and a limited‑edition UFC x Galaxy Macau Sports Holdall upon spending MOP2,800 or above. A selection of international brands will also offer time‑limited promotions and exclusive gifts.

Galaxy Macau’s award-winning dining portfolio introduces UFC inspired culinary creations, alongside up to 15% off at designated restaurants for Galaxy Ultimate members on event days.

Complementing the retail experience, Galaxy Macau’s award-winning dining portfolio introduces UFC inspired culinary creations, alongside up to 15% off at designated restaurants for Galaxy Ultimate members on event days. Themed UFC Macau Fight Week 2026 dishes will also be available across a variety of dining outlets at Galaxy Macau. Highlights include the Royal Octagon Uni & Caviar Fish Burger by The Apron Oyster Bar & Grill, Knockout Beef Platter by CHA BEI, and a duo of meat platters by Bei Shan Lou – designed to reflect the standout spirit of UFC.

Together, these curated experiences underscore Galaxy Macau’s commitment to delivering innovative, guest‑centric moments. As Macau comes alive with UFC excitement, Galaxy Macau stands as a destination where sport, entertainment and luxury converge, creating unforgettable memories for guests and fans from around the world.

For more information about Galaxy Macau and UFC Macau Fight Week 2026, please visit www.galaxymacau.com.

Galaxy Macau and UFC Co-present an Action-packed Series of Interactive Events Throughout Fight Week for UFC FIGHT NIGHT Macau

Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau #UFC

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