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Source: Radio New Zealand

Auckland FC defeated South Island United to secure a spot in the OFC Pro League final against Australia’s South Melbourne FC. 20 May 2025 OFC Media via Phototek

Auckland FC has defeated South Island United to secure a spot in the OFC Pro League final against Australia’s South Melbourne FC.

The Aucklanders edged their New Zealand rivals 1-0 in the second semifinal at the Go Media Stadium on Wednesday night, thanks to a 71st-minute strike by Isa Prins.

The two sides were locked in a 0-0 draw after the first spell of 45 minutes.

It looked like the semifinal game was headed for extra time when Prins struck. He was also named Man of the Match.

Isa Prins’ 71st-minute strike was enough to secure Auckland FC a place in the first-evet OFC Pro League final. 20 May 2026 OFC Media via Phototek

Earlier at the same venue, South Melbourne discarded Vanuatu United FC 4-0 in the first semifinal.

Both Auckland FC and South Melbourne FC have been the dominant outfits in the competition. Auckland finished top of the standings at the end of the regular season, with 10 wins, two draws and two loses. The side won two and lost one in the Leaders group matches.

While the South Melburnians finished second – with seven wins, four draws and three loses – during the regular season, and finished top of the Leaders group with 100 percent record.

The OFC Pro League final will kick off at 3pm NZT at Eden Park this Sunday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/20/auckland-fc-to-face-south-melbourne-fc-in-the-inaugural-ofc-pro-league-final/