Widespread mobile outages hit One NZ network

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

The outage map for One NZ. ONE NZ / SCREENSHOT

One NZ is investigating a partial outage of its mobile networks across the country.

On its website, One NZ said the incident began shortly after 12.30pm on Monday.

Customers reported having issues with making or receiving calls.

A third party website, Downdetector, was reporting a sharp increase in the number of people with problems.

It was showing close to 200 outage reports in just over an hour.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand