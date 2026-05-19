BusinessNZ – Announced investment in education will bolster reform

Source: BusinessNZ



BusinessNZ welcomes the Government’s Budget 2026 investment of $131.1 million into compulsory education, saying the package reinforces the importance of strong foundational learning for New Zealand’s long-term economic future.

BusinessNZ Director of Education, Skills and Immigration Rachel Simpson says meaningful education reform requires resourcing and ensuring teachers have the tools, training, and support to consistently deliver high-quality learning in the classroom.

“This investment recognises that teacher professional development is central to lifting student achievement and ensuring reforms translate into better outcomes for young New Zealanders. Strong foundational education is critical for the future workforce New Zealand businesses depend on.

“Businesses need a schooling system that equips young people with the core skills, resilience, and confidence to succeed. Investment in education is ultimately an investment in New Zealand’s productivity, competitiveness, and long-term prosperity.

“For young people coming through the system, the new settings and resourcing will better equip them for a wider range of opportunities, giving them the core skills to pursue different careers, and the confidence and capability to continue adapting, learning, and succeeding as industries evolve.”