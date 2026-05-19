Wellington councillor Ray Chung steps down from subcommittee

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Wellington City councillor Ray Chung. RNZ / Mark Papalii

Wellington City councillor Ray Chung has stepped down as chair of a council subcommittee.

On Monday, the council said Chung would no longer chair of the Council Controlled Organisations (CCO) Subcommittee nor a member of that subcommittee.

The sub-committee is responsible for reviewing the performance of council-controlled organisations.

“I have decided to stand down from this subcommittee to focus my attention on constituents within my ward,” said Chung, who is a Wharangi/Onslow-Western ward councillor .

Mayor Andrew Little said he had accepted Chung’s resignation and expected to appoint a replacement chair shortly.

The current deputy chair is councillor Tony Randle, while other members of the committee are councillor Afnan Al-Rubayee, councillor Andrea Compton, mayor Andrew Little, pou iwi Holden Hohaia, councillor Jonny Osborne and councillor Nureddin Abdurahman.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand