Watch: Fire rips through boat in Waitematā Harbour

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Police in Auckland are investigating a blaze that destroyed a boat in the Waitematā Harbour overnight.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at about 1.10am on Tuesday, to find it fully involved.

Police said the sole occupant of the vessel was able to escape uninjured on a small dinghy.

They were investigating what caused the fire, police said.

Police are investigating a blaze that destroyed a boat on Waitematā Harbour in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Supplied / Screenshot

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand