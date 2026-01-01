State of Origin I teams: Briton Nikora to debut for Queensland, two Warriors selected

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Briton Nikora AAP / Photosport

Kiwi forward Briton Nikora will make his State of Origin debut next week after being named in the Queensland team.

Nikora is the first Kiwi international to be allowed to play in rugby league’s biggest showpiece after a change in eligibility rules.

The Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) announced the amendment in February.

Players were previously required to represent Australia or a tier two nation as defined by International Rugby League to be eligible for Origin.

This ruled out players who had represented the Kiwis or England.

The updated rules remove this restriction, allowing players who who meet the traditional State of Origin criteria and represent tier one nations to be eligible.

That criteria includes being been born in New South Wales or Queensland, residing in either state prior to their 13th birthday, or if a players father played State of Origin.

Nikora has played 15 tests for new Zealand, though qualifies for Queensland having moved to Brisbane at the age of nine.

He has played his senior career exclusively for the Cronulla Sharks, playing 168 NRL games since 2019.

Two Warriors will also play in Origin I- Co-captain Mitch Barnett for New South Wales and second rower Kurt Capewell for Queensland.

Warriors second rower Kurt Capewell has again been selected for Queensland. Photosport

Team lists

NSW Blues squad

1. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

2. Brian To’o (Penrith Panthers)

3. Stephen Crichton (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

4. Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos)

5. Tolutau Koula* (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

6. Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels)

7. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

8. Addin Fonua-Blake* (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)

9. Reece Robson (Sydney Roosters)

10. Mitchell Barnett (Warriors)

11. Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders)

12 Haumole Olakau’atu (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

13. Isaah Yeo (c) (Penrith Panthers)

14. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

15. Victor Radley* (Sydney Roosters)

16. Jacob Saifiti (Newcastle Knights)

17. Blayke Brailey* (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)

18. Ethan Strange* (Canberra Raiders)

19. Casey McLean* (Penrith Panthers)

20. Dylan Lucas* (Newcastle Knights)

Coach: Laurie Daley

* Yet to play for NSW

QLD Maroons squad

1.Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights)

2. Selwyn Cobbo (Dolphins)

3. Robert Toia (Sydney Roosters)

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Dolphins)

5. Jojo Fifita (Gold Coast Titans)

6. Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm)

7. Sam Walker (Sydney Roosters)^

8. Thomas Flegler (Dolphins)

9. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

10. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans)

11. Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys)

12. Kurt Capewell (Warriors)

13. Max Plath (Dolphins)^

14. Briton Nikora (Cronulla Sutherland Sharks)^

15. Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters)

16. Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

17. Trent Loiero (Melbourne Storm)

18. Ezra Mam (Brisbane Broncos)^

19. Gehamat Shibasaki (Brisbane Broncos)

20. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (Dolphins)

^ Potential debutant

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand