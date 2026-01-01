Probe launched into fatal crash of chopper owned by Wallis family members

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Source: Radio New Zealand

The crash happened in Mt Aspiring National Park. AFP

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission has opened an inquiry into a fatal helicopter crash in Mt Aspiring National Park involving a company owned by members of the Wallis family.

The two people who died in the crash on Sunday morning were the only occupants of the helicopter, with three other members of the hunting group on the ground escorted to safety.

The helicopter, a Eurocopter AS350 B3, belonged to The Alpine Group, which is owned by the Wallis family.

Its aviation branch Alpine Helicopters is run by brothers Toby and Jonathan Wallis, the sons of late aviation pioneer Sir Tim Wallis, who founded the Warbirds over Wanaka Airshow in 1988.

Cromwell detective sergeant Sarah Waugh said police received reports of the crash at 9.50am on Sunday.

“The helicopter was a chartered craft, and the occupants were on a hunting trip,” she said.

“Three others from the hunting group were located on the ground and taken to safety.”

A transport commission spokesperson said a team was travelling to Queenstown on Monday to interview the operator and collect evidence from the mountain.

The helicopter wreckage would be removed in the coming days and taken to Wellington for further analysis.

The deaths have been referred to the coroner and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Two of Sir Tim’s sons, Matthew and Nick, died in separate helicopter crashes in 2018.

Matthew Wallis, 39, died in July 2018 when the Robinson R-44 he was flying crashed into Lake Wānaka.

The commission found that turbulence and flight speed led the rotor blade to slice through the cabin.

In October 2018, pilot Nick Wallis, 38, and DOC rangers Paul Hondelink, 63, and Scott Theobold, 59, died after the helicopter they were in crashed shortly after take off from Wānaka Airport.

The commission found a door had opened shortly after take-off and a piece of loose clothing was sucked into the tail rotor.

In November 2019, the CAA laid two charges against The Alpine Group Ltd in relation to the accident, under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

The Alpine Group pleaded guilty and was fined $315,000 and ordered to pay $64,000 in legal costs at the Queenstown District Court.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand