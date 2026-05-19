State Highway 6 (Middle Renwick Road) closed following crash

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Source: New Zealand Police

State Highway 6 (Middle Renwick Road) in Marlborough is closed between Jacksons Road and Bells Road following a crash this afternoon.

The crash, involving two vehicles, was reported to Police at 4.45pm.

Initial indications are that those involved have sustained minor to moderate injuries.

The crash has resulted in a lot of debris and fuel on the road and the road has been closed to allow for clean-up.

Traffic management is being put in place. Motorists are advised to take alternative routes where possible or expect delays.

ENDS



Issued by Police Media Centre.