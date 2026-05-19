Police close Wairau Bar Road in Marlborough

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Wairau Bar Rd, just outside Blenheim. Google Maps

Police have closed a rural road just outside Blenheim overnight after a sudden death, but say there is no risk to the public.

The road is closed between Ferry Road and Dicks Road.

Marlborough Area Commander Inspector Simon Feltham said police were investigating a sudden death after they were called to Wairau Bar Road shortly before 1.30pm

Feltham said the road remains closed, with a scene guard to remain in place overnight.

“A scene examination is due to be carried out tomorrow morning.”

The Wairau Bar, Te Pokohiwi o Kupe, is a 19-hectare gravel spit where the Wairau River meets the sea in Cloudy Bay.

It is one of the oldest and most significant archaeological sites in New Zealand.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand