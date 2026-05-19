Police get more bang for their buck after shoplifting incident

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Source: New Zealand Police

A would-be thief who allegedly attempted to leave a store without paying has been caught red-handed.

At about 10.20pm last night, Police were called following a report of a person inside a retail store who had allegedly taken a number of items and left without paying.

Whangārei Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Rene Rakete, says officers were quick to arrive and located the alleged offender inside a vehicle parked out the front of the Okara Drive store.

“One person was arrested on the spot and a number of clothing items were located inside.

“A further search of the vehicle also found several rounds of ammunition.

Senior Sergeant Rakete says it was great to see the alleged offender identified by the retail staff, which resulted in a swift response from Police.

“This type of offending, no matter the scale, has a big negative impact on our local businesses and I’m pleased with this outcome.”

A 17-year-old will appear in Whangārei Youth Court tomorrow charged with shoplifting and unlawful possession of ammunition.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police