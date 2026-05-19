Meth flee terminated in Terminus Street

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Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Inspector Mike Henwood, Area Commander: Eastern Waikato.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested following a pursuit on Terminus Street in Te Aroha last night.

At approximately 7pm an officer observed a vehicle parked on the main street of Te Aroha with a number of people gathered around it.

Officers approached the vehicle and spoke with the occupant. The officers observed drug paraphernalia in plain view and carried out a search.

During the search, the man fled on foot along the Terminus Street. Officers pursued him and witnessed him allegedly discarding an item as he ran. He was apprehended a short distance away following a brief struggle, with officers taking control safely.

A subsequent search located a quantity of methamphetamine both on the man and in the discarded container. In total, approximately 8.5 grams of meth was recovered.

The individual has been arrested to appear in Hamilton District Court today charged with possession for supply and escaping from police custody. Police will be opposing bail.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre