Ofam: Somalia IPC Reaction

Source: Oxfam Aotearoa



Reacting to the UN’s Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) published today for Somalia which shows that over 6 million people are experiencing hunger (IPC Phase 3 or above), including nearly 1.9 million in emergency levels (IPC Phase 4), Oxfam’s Somalia Humanitarian lead, Sameer Kariya said:

“Somalia is once again sliding dangerously close to catastrophe. More than 6 million people – nearly one in every three people is struggling to find food.

“Three poor rainy seasons have pushed communities in the country at risk of famine particularly in Burhakaba district of Bay region where worsening acute malnutrition and the projected failure of the Gu rains (April-June rainy season) threaten to deepen the crisis.

“Water sources have dried up while crops and livestock continue to be wiped out and families are forced to abandon their homes in search of water and pasture. For communities and particularly women, it’s no longer about rebuilding but surviving to find at least one meal a day to keep their children alive.”

“The conflict in the Middle East is further driving up the cost of living with food prices rising by 30% and fuel costs increasing by 50% putting basic necessities out of reach for millions of people. Disruption to supply routes are also making it significantly harder and more expensive to deliver lifesaving aid to those most in need, with no foreseeable end to the blockage, Oxfam fears prices of the basic commodities will continue to exacerbate further.

“Somalia has also suffered heavy funding cuts which continue to undermine its response and are forcing aid agencies to make the impossible choices as to who gets support and who doesn’t.

“The world must not wait for famine to be declared before acting – by then, countless lives will have been lost. Urgent support must be delivered immediately.”

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