Arts – Ngā Kaituhi Māori NZSA emerging-writer programme recipients 2026

Source: Ngā Kaituhi Māori and The NZ Society of Authors Te Puni Kaituhi o Aotearoa

Ngā Kaituhi Māori and The NZ Society of Authors Te Puni Kaituhi o Aotearoa have announced the recipients of the NZSA Ngā Kaituhi Māori Mentorship & Kupu Kaitiaki Programmes for 2026.

We are pleased to congratulate the four emerging writers who have each been selected for the Mentorship Programme, with a six-month opportunity to work closely with an acclaimed Māori writer as their mentor to hone their tuhituhi ability and, in the process, evolve and refine a work toward a publishable manuscript. We also congratulate the two emerging writers selected for the Assessment programme.

One of the judges, Cassie Hart said ‘This year we had a wonderful pool of applications spanning a range of genres. It was really hard to make the selection due to this – there is so much passion, creativity, and innovation here, so keep on writing! I love that our writers are thinking carefully about their goals and what they hope to achieve both within the context of these programmes, and afterwards. It makes me feel really excited about the future of Māori writing.’

Chair of Kaituhi Māori, matua Witi Ihimaera, says Ka tuhia e au tōku iwi, ka tuhia hoki ahau e tōku iwi. All the recipients this year are wāhine kaituhituhi and all represent kaupapa that are important to us. Every one emphasises who and what they are writing for. “I write for them, my mokopuna and whānau.” “Rangatiratanga over our stories rest with us.” “She is hoping to encourage readers to reconnect to their heritage as she has been.” “For every voice that never felt brave enough to cry out.” “Thank you, Tuupuna.” Our warmest thanks and welcome to them all and the mentors who will be supporting them so unselfishly, all women too!



NZSA Kaituhi Māori Mentorship Programme Recipients: