Arts – Ngā Kaituhi Māori NZSA emerging-writer programme recipients 2026

Ngā Kaituhi Māori and The NZ Society of Authors Te Puni Kaituhi o Aotearoa have announced the recipients of the NZSA Ngā Kaituhi Māori Mentorship & Kupu Kaitiaki Programmes for 2026.
One of the judges, Cassie Hart said ‘This year we had a wonderful pool of applications spanning a range of genres. It was really hard to make the selection due to this – there is so much passion, creativity, and innovation here, so keep on writing! I love that our writers are thinking carefully about their goals and what they hope to achieve both within the context of these programmes, and afterwards. It makes me feel really excited about the future of Māori writing.’
Chair of Kaituhi Māori, matua Witi Ihimaera, says Ka tuhia e au tōku iwi, ka tuhia hoki ahau e tōku iwi. All the recipients this year are wāhine kaituhituhi and all represent kaupapa that are important to us. Every one emphasises who and what they are writing for. “I write for them, my mokopuna and whānau.” “Rangatiratanga over our stories rest with us.” “She is hoping to encourage readers to reconnect to their heritage as she has been.” “For every voice that never felt brave enough to cry out.” “Thank you, Tuupuna.” Our warmest thanks and welcome to them all and the mentors who will be supporting them so unselfishly, all women too!
NZSA Kaituhi Māori Mentorship Programme Recipients:
Marni Adlam
Marni Adlam (Muriwhenua/Ngāpuhi/Te Whakatōhea) was raised off the grid in the gumfields of Te Hiku o te Ika-a-Maui. Her debut coming-of-age novel Children of Myth and Men is a YA fantasy rooted in Māori mythology. It follows two teens who lose everything and must find their way and themselves in a mythical world. For everyone who has ever felt between worlds. For every young person still waiting to be found. For every voice that never felt brave enough to cry out.
Marni will be mentored by Steph Makutu.
Renee Karena
He tuhanga ahau nō Te Whare Tapu o Ngāpuhi, Hauraki, Ngāti Maniapoto anō hoki. Tēnei te mihi ki te NZSA me te kāhui Kaituhi Māori. Nōku te māngari ki te noho i raro i ngā parirau o tētahi tuakana hei wānanga māua. I’m a Barrister working in the District Courts and Youth Courts in Tāmaki Makaurau. I’ve written a handful of articles for the online magazine E-Tangata. I write non-fiction in both English and Māori. I also write poetry with a focus on contemporary issues and in both languages. I’ve been researching and writing my grandmother’s biography for around nine years. My grandmother lived a fascinating life. I believe it is important for Māori to write about our tūpuna. There is richness in their stories. It is for Māori to tell the stories of our forebears – rangatiratanga over our stories rests with us.
Renee will be mentored by Atakohu Middleton.
Kitty Moran
Kitty Moran (Waikato-Tainui) is a māmā who lives with her husband and two young tama in Waitaha Canterbury. She has been writing for as long as she can remember, often just little scraps of a story here and there, and comes from a whānau of creatives. Growing up in a predominantly pākehā environment, she has been embracing te ao māori in her life. Her writing leans on her sensitivity to the stories of life and touches on themes of mental health, grief, Māori-Pākehā identity, relationships, and motherhood. Although she is as of yet unpublished, she is hoping to bring her stories to the world and encourage readers to reconnect to their Māori heritage as she has been.
Kitty will be mentored by Shelley Burne-Field.
Rosemary Putaranui
Tena Koutou Katoa my name is Rosemary Putaranui I am of Maaori descent. My tribal affiliations belong to Waikato, Kahungunu and Nga Puhi. I was raised in a small rural community on the West coast of the North island in a small community called ‘Tahaaroa’ within the Waikato Tribe. Access is defined by one road in and one road out allowing for a rich environment which fostered my deep understanding of Te Ao Maori and crystalised ethics of the Kingitanga. Thank you, Tuupuna. I currently reside in Raglan with my husband. I am a Daughter, Mother, Nanny, Sister and Aunty and consider this to be an important part of who I am and vital to the stories that I write about. This may sound simple in its onset. These identities fuel my writing with passion, laughter, tears and great respect for my Upbringing. Short Fiction captures the essence! Naaku Noa Rose.
Rosemary will be mentored by Emma Hislop.
Kupu Kaitiaki manuscript assessment programme recipients:
Therese Cargo
Ko Thérèse Cargo tōku ingoa (Kai Tahu, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Pākehā). With over thirty years of experience spanning mainstream and specialist education, I bring a deep understanding of learning to my writing practice. My passion for writing was ignited during the 2010/2011 National Writing Project, where I focused on developing authentic writing skills in both myself and my students. Following the announcement of the New Zealand Histories Curriculum in 2019, I conceived the idea for this young adult historical fiction novel. I am thrilled to finally bring it to life with the support of the NZSA Kupu Kaitiaki Programme.
Kerry Lee Marsden
Kerry Lee Marsden (Ngāti Kāhu, Te Rarawa, Ngāi Takoto) a proud clan tribal woman. I am delighted to be a programme recipient and considered a new and emerging writer. My grandmother was published and owned a black Imperial typewriter. She and my mother read profusely, it was our job as kids, to carry their bag-of-books to and from the library every week. We are McIvor’s. Southland Scots, clan people, strong, gritty and aware. Far from my dad’s Māori roots in Northland. Those roots grew as him, a powerful tree that sheltered and protected us back then, as we worked, laughed, loved and played. I write for them, my mokopuna and whānau. My introductory attempt at storytelling is Wild Beautiful Things, the first part of a novella trilogy in children/young adult fantasy sci fi genre. I hope this exciting opportunity develops the manuscript for publication and my writing as a Māori voice.