NRL: Te Maire Martin inherits NZ Warriors halfback role against St George-Illawarra Dragons

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Te Maire Martin scored a try and created two more against Brisbane Broncos. AAP/Photosport

Veteran Te Maire Martin will have first chance to audition for the vacant NZ Warriors halfback spot, after Tanah Boyd suffered a season-ending knee injury last weekend.

Boyd has been confirmed with rupture of his anterior cruciate ligament, but no surgery has yet been scheduled.

Martin came off the bench to help steer the Warriors to a 42-12 victory over the champion Brisbane Broncos at NRL ‘Magic Round’ on Sunday, scoring a try and providing two try assists, with a performance that has given him the inside running to retain the position.

Afterwards, coach Andrew Webster suggested highly rated Luke Metcalf – who will remain with the club for the rest of the season, before leaving early to join St George-Illawarra Dragons next year – may not be available for this week’s fixture against his future team and he has not been named in the playing squad.

Martin has played 43 games for the Warriors since arriving at Mt Smart in 2023, but made 17 appearances mostly as an interchange utility last season.

With co-captain Mitch Barnett and veteran second-rower Kurt Capewell away on State of Origin duty, Webster has promoted in-form Jackson Ford back into the starting front row, where he has averaged 74 minutes a game this season, while Jacob Laban also joins the pack.

Forward Eddie Ieremia-Toeava and half Luke Hanson also joins the interchange.

After missing the Broncos win with a shoulder injury, wing/centre Roger Tuivasa-Sheck nears a return to play from the extended reserves bench.

Warriors: 1. Taine Tuaupiki, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Ali Leiataua, 4. Adam Pompey, 5. Alofiana Khan-Pereira, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Te Maire Martin, 8. James Fisher-Harris, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Jackson Ford, 11. Leka Halasima, 12. Jacob Laban, 13. Erin Clark

Interchange: 14. Sam Healey, 15. Tanner Stower-Smith, 16. Demitric Vaimauga, 17. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, 18. Luke Hanson, 20. Marata Niukore

Reserve: 21. Kayliss Fatialofa, 22. Makaia Tafua, 23. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Meanwhile, the Dragons are riding a 14-game losing streak that dates back to last season, but have kept largely the same line-up that lost 28-6 to tabletoppers Penrith Panthers at Magic Round.

With centre Moses Suli nursing a back injury, second-rower Jaydn Su’A has been named in the midfield.

The St George squad includes former Warriors reserve-grade winger Setu Tu, who has scored four tries in eight appearances for the ‘Red V’ this season. Other NZ-born players in the squad include wing Christian Tuipulotu, front-rower Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga and reserve half Lyhkan King-Tongia.

Dragons: 1. Clint Gutherson, 2. Setu Tu, 3. Jaydn Su’A, 4. Valentine Holmes, 5. Christian Tuipulotu, 6. Daniel Atkinson, 7. Kyle Flanagan, 8. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga, 9. Damien Cook, 10. Toby Couchman, 11. Dylan Egan, 12. Hamish Stewart, 13. Ryan Couchman

Interchange: 14. Luciano Leilua, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Josh Kerr, 17. Blake Lawrie, 18. Tyrell Sloan, 19. Lyhkan King-Tongia

Reserves: 20. Hayden Buchanan, 21. Hame Sele, 22. Tyler Peckham-Harris

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand