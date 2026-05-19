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Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 May 2026 – Genetron Corp., a provider of test and measurement equipment in Singapore, has introduced Deminars, a regional initiative to help engineers strengthen practical measurement and troubleshooting capabilities. Combining the concepts of “Demonstration” and “Seminar,” these technical training seminars integrate technical education with live equipment demonstrations, helping engineers connect theoretical concepts with real-world testing and validation applications across industries.

Genetron Introduces Regional “Deminars” to Bridge the Gap Between Test Theory and Real-World Application” data-caption-display=”block” data-image-width=”0″ data-image-height=”0″ class=”c6″ readability=”1.5″> Genetron Introduces Regional “Deminars” to Bridge the Gap Between Test Theory and Real-World Application



Addressing Growing Complexity in Modern Engineering Validation

As industries adopt emerging technologies such as wide bandgap power devices and high-speed digital interfaces, engineering teams are facing increasingly complex validation, debugging, and compliance challenges. Signal integrity, power integrity, and measurement accuracy have also become more critical across modern product development environments, particularly as systems operate at higher speeds and tighter tolerances.

Despite wider access to advanced test equipment, many teams may still rely on legacy measurement approaches or have limited exposure to newer testing methodologies and tools. At the same time, accurately interpreting measurement results and identifying root causes continue to require strong application knowledge and practical measurement experience.

In response to these evolving challenges, Genetron introduced its Deminar programme to provide engineers with a more application-focused learning environment. Unlike conventional training seminars that focus primarily on theory, Genetron’s Deminars integrate technical education with live demonstrations using real equipment and practical application scenarios.

Combining Technical Education with Real-World Demonstration Genetron’s Deminars are primarily designed for engineers and technical teams involved in research and development, product validation, debugging, and system development. Rather than focusing purely on product features or theoretical discussions, the sessions are structured around practical engineering challenges commonly encountered during development and testing processes.

A typical Deminar begins with an overview of the technology trend or validation challenge being discussed, including the industry drivers behind the adoption of newer technologies and the measurement implications that follow. From there, the sessions move into live demonstrations using actual test and measurement equipment within application-based setups.

Currently, the Deminars cover topics such as: Testing methodologies for emerging technologies, including SiC and GaN wide bandgap power applications

Signal integrity challenges in high-speed serial communications

Practical probing techniques and measurement best practices aimed at improving signal fidelity and ensuring more reliable test results Participants may also take part in guided hands-on exercises or structured measurement activities designed to reinforce technical concepts through direct application. Each session concludes with result analysis, discussions on common testing pitfalls, and practical recommendations that engineers can apply within their own development environments.

Expanding Technical Knowledge Across Southeast Asia

Currently, Genetron has conducted Deminars across several countries in the region, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and The Philippines.

Rather than tailoring sessions according to geography alone, Genetron customises each Deminar based on the industries, engineering applications, and technical challenges relevant to participating organisations. This allows the sessions to remain highly application-focused and directly aligned with the practical requirements faced by engineering teams in different sectors.

The programme is developed and led internally by Genetron’s engineering team. While the company works closely with technology principals and equipment manufacturers to incorporate current test and measurement solutions into demonstration setups, the seminar content, workflows, and technical demonstrations are independently developed by Genetron’s engineers to ensure practical relevance and technical accuracy.

Supporting Long-Term Engineering Development

According to Mr John Ong Moh Taur, the Managing Director of Genetron Corp, feedback from participants has been highly positive. “Many engineers appreciate the combination of technical training seminars with practical demonstrations, as it helps them better understand both the capabilities and limitations of modern test and measurement tools,” Mr Ong shared. “The sessions have also helped customers improve confidence in measurement accuracy, troubleshooting workflows, and preparation for future validation requirements.”

As test and measurement requirements continue evolving alongside next-generation electronics and digital systems, Genetron plans to expand the Deminar programme with additional topics covering advanced debugging techniques, compliance testing methodologies, signal integrity analysis, and future power electronics applications.

“At Genetron, we believe that engineering excellence comes from combining the right tools with deep application knowledge,” said Mr Ong. “The Deminar initiative reflects our commitment to supporting the engineering community through practical technical education, application expertise, and real-world measurement experience.”

By helping engineers better understand modern test challenges and methodologies, the company aims to become a trusted technical partner for our customers’ current and future development needs.

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