New support for at-risk young people this Youth Week

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Source: New Zealand Government

Youth Minister James Meager has confirmed at least 300 at-risk young Kiwis will be supported to re-engage in education or transition into the workforce, through new joint Government and community funding initiatives.

It follows Mr Meager’s launch of Youth Week 2026 at Parliament this evening, marking the start of a nationwide celebration of young people and the vital contribution they make to communities across New Zealand.

South Auckland-based Mana Inc has received $1m in equal co-funding from the Government and Aotearoa Lifecourse Fund to deliver a ten-week, early intervention support service to more than 150 young people aged 12 to 24 years, over one year.

Action Ed has also received $200,000 in equal co-funding from the Government and Foundation North to deliver leadership development and employment-readiness programmes to more than 150 Auckland young people aged 13 to 24 years, over one year.

“By co-funding alongside other organisations, we are doubling the amount of financial support being brought into the youth sector. This provides twice the opportunity for young people to benefit from these initiatives at no additional taxpayer cost,” Mr Meager says.

“We know community support is essential to achieving long-term positive outcomes for young people, and when local organisations work alongside government, we can back proven ideas, further our reach, and ensure help is tailored to those in need.”

The Government has also provided youth development peak body, Ara Taiohi, with $85,000 in grant funding for youth-led/focused events and internships throughout Youth Week 2026.

“These events will be built around this year’s theme of ‘Our voices matter, We deserve to be heard’ and will create more spaces where young people’s ideas, perspectives, and ambitions are heard. This will be through practical initiatives, like careers expos and mental health webinars, to set the next generation up for success,” Mr Meager says.