New Chair for Fire and Emergency New Zealand Board

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Source: New Zealand Government

Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden has announced today that a new Chair has been appointed to the Fire and Emergency New Zealand Board [the Board].

“I am pleased to announce that I have appointed Mr Raveen Jaduram as Chair of the Fire and Emergency New Zealand Board,” says Minister van Velden.

Mr Jaduram succeeds Rebecca Keoghan MNZM, who has served as Chair since July 2021, following her earlier role as Deputy Chair from June 2019.

“Fire and Emergency provide essential frontline services that all New Zealanders rely on, and are funded by levies through property that is insured against the risk of fire. Because of the nature of the organisation, the board is expected to be highly accountable, maintain responsible financial management, and ensure strong service‑delivery standards.

“I expect the Board to exercise active and rigorous governance over Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s investment in fire appliances, including maintaining a clearly articulated, multi-year investment pipeline that aligns with operational needs, affordability, wider system capability, and value for money for levy payers.

“The Board Chair plays a critical role in ensuring the Board holds Fire and Emergency’s chief executive and senior leadership accountable for organisational performance, financial management, and the delivery of strategic outcomes.

“Mr Jaduram’s depth of experience in infrastructure governance, financial oversight, and system stewardship will be invaluable to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and will help the Board carry out its purpose, supporting effective emergency services.”

Mr Jaduram brings extensive governance and Chair experience, with a strong track record overseeing complex, capital-intensive systems and operating effectively in politically and regulatorily complex environments. His background includes strategic leadership, financial and capital programme oversight, and experience working closely with Ministers, central agencies, and local government.

“I would like to thank Ms Keoghan for her service during a critical period for Fire and Emergency New Zealand. She has supported the organisation through its post-amalgamation phase, strengthening its structure, and advancing important work on workplace culture and organisational integrity.”

Note to editors:

Mr Jaduram is an experienced Crown entity Chair and former public utility chief executive, with more than 30 years of senior leadership across infrastructure, water, transport, and regulated services. He currently chairs the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission and the Water Services Authority, and served on the Board of Auckland Transport.