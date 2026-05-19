Hellers pork tenders recalled after hard plastic found in packs

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Hellers brand Sweet Chilli Pork Tenders (600g) was recalled after hard plastic was found in the packs. SUPPLIED

Food Safety says a brand of pork tenders sold at supermarkets around the country is being recalled because the packs could contain pieces of hard black plastic.

It says the 600-gram packs of Hellers sweet chilli pork tenders which is sold frozen, should not be eaten.

In addition to supermarkets nationwide the packs have also been distributed through selected food banks throughout New Zealand.

The product, imported from Australia, has a best before date of the 6 June 2026.

Customers should contact the retailer for a refund or, if that is not possible, throw out the packs.

Food Safety said there are no reports of injuries but if anyone has consumed the product and has concerns about their they should seek medical advice.

The recall does not affect any other Hellers brand products.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand