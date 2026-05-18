Update 3: fatal house fire, Mairehau, Christchurch

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Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Jo Carolan:

Police continue to work at the scene of last night’s fire in Mairehau.

We can now confirm that the child who died in the house fire was a three-year-old girl.

Four other children aged between 10 weeks and five-years-old, were admitted to hospital. The children are siblings of the deceased girl.

Three of the surviving children have been discharged and are in the care of family members. One child, a girl aged two-years-old, remains in hospital in a stable condition, with moderate injuries.

A 23-year-old woman, the mother of the children, is in a critical condition in hospital and sadly is not expected to survive her injuries.

The fire is not being treated as suspicious. Enquiries by Police, and Fire and Emergency New Zealand are ongoing, including a scene examination.

An increased presence will remain in the Whitehall Street area while enquiries continue.

This is a heartbreaking tragedy for the whānau, and Police extend our deepest sympathies as they navigate this devastating time.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre