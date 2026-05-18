Suspicions spark cannabis bust

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Source: New Zealand Police

A sparky’s senses sniffed out a large-scale commercial grow house, resulting in hundreds of cannabis plants being located.

On Wednesday afternoon, Police received information about a possible illegal operation hidden in the heart of Ōtāhuhu.

“An electrician working in the area noticed unusual wiring coming from a warehouse on Queen Street,” Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward, of Counties Manukau West CIB, says.

“Ventilation pipes were also seen, which gave the telltale signs that the warehouse was being used for illegal activity.

“An unmistakable smell was coming from the ventilation – it was a cannabis growing operation.”

Police put a scene guard in place with a search warrant executed on Thursday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Hayward says around 360 cannabis plants were located inside, underneath 15 tents.

“No occupants were located inside at the time, but all of the plants have since been destroyed,” he says.

“We would like to acknowledge the man for acting on his senses and reporting the suspicious set up to us.”

Police continue to encourage people reporting suspicious activity in their communities by calling 111, or reporting information through 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

ENDS.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police