Update 1: fatal house fire, Mairehau, Christchurch

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Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute the following to Superintendent Lane Todd, Christchurch Metro Area Commander:

Emergency services continue to work at the scene of a house fire on Whitehall Street in Christchurch, reported about 8.25pm tonight.

Sadly, we can confirm one person has died. One person has critical injuries. Three other people have moderate and serious injuries, and two have minor injuries.

A scene investigation is ongoing and cordons remain in place in Whitehall Street and Hills Road for the time being.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre