Fatal crash, SH 1 / Main South Road, Selwyn

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Source: New Zealand Police

Police can confirm two people have died in a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 / Main South Road in Selwyn around 1.12pm.

Ambulance services were called for four injured people that were involved in the crash.

Sadly, despite the efforts of emergency personnel, two people were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two others have serious injuries.

Main South Road remains closed as Police make enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media