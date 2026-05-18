Top tips for buying safe food online for you and your family

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Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

New Zealand Food Safety is asking people to pause and do a quick check before buying food through social media platforms to make sure it’s safe for them and their families.

“We know shopping for food online through non-traditional avenues is becoming increasingly popular and that people enjoy the selection and convenience this provides,” say New Zealand Food Safety acting deputy director-general Jenny Bishop.

“It’s up to sellers to identify and manage all the risks associated with their products and that’s no different when it comes to food sold through social media.

“However, consumers can’t be expected to know all the rules involved in selling food, especially for online sales where they can’t immediately interact with the seller.

“There are a few steps you can take to make sure you are safe before buying.”

Here’s a few things to look at before you place an order:

Before you buy, check:

Ask if the seller is registered under the Food Act if they need to be. Note, if you are buying from homebased cake makers, they do not need to be registered.

Can you tell what’s in the food (including any allergens), how it’s prepared, and how it’s been stored?

Does the food look cleanly presented and consistently prepared? For instance, is there a clear picture of the label and/ or product information?

Will it arrive at the right temperature (for example, hot if it’s hot, chilled, or frozen if it’s meant to be frozen)?

“If you suspect that the food is unsafe, contact the seller with your concerns, as it helps improve food safety and prevents future harm.

“You should be able to easily contact the seller to ask them these questions, and as always if the answer doesn’t feel right, do not buy it,” says Ms Bishop.

People can also report unsafe food to New Zealand Food Safety by making a food complaint.

“If you have doubts you want to follow up it helps to take a photo for when you contact the seller or report the issue.”

Find out how to make a food complaint

Learn more about buying food safely online