Offender in hot water over stolen equipment

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Source: New Zealand Police

Police have turned up the heat on those allegedly stealing equipment from people’s homes after a search warrant in Papakura.

One arrest has been made with stolen property, including gas water heaters, being recovered.

Detective Senior Sergeant Natalie Nelson, from Counties Manukau South CIB, says Police suspected stolen property from a recent burglary was being stored.

“On Wednesday, the Counties Manukau South Tactical Crime Unit executed a search warrant at an Arimu Road address and located a range of stolen items.

“Among the items recovered were eight gas califonts – compact water heating systems – and a number of 45kg gas bottles.”

A woman at the property was arrested without incident.

Five of the gas califonts were able to be linked to a recent burglary in Papakura as the owner had recorded the serial numbers and provided them to Police.

They were returned, and work is ongoing to identify the owners of the remaining items.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nelson says the recovered items are frequently targeted by thieves, and this is a timely reminder to ensure you keep a record of your property.

“Record the serial numbers of tools and valuable items, or mark these with an identifier that can be traced to your property.

“This can help Police return your items if they’re stolen by thieves.”

A 44-year-old woman will appear in Papakura District Court on 28 May, charged with burglary.

ENDS.

Frankie Le Roy/NZ Police