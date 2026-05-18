Smile, you’re on camera

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Source: New Zealand Police

Northland Police are reminding retail and small business owners about the importance of having CCTV installed at their premises.

Motion detection and live imagery is often alerting victims to offending taking place.

Late last month it meant a prompt response to a building site in Morningside.

Sergeant Craig Curnow, Whangārei Police, says a security camera gave Police a real-time look at a recent burglary in progress and helped them to arrest four people.

“At around 2.40am on 28 April the site manager contacted Police and reported suspicious behaviour after security cameras were activated,” he says.

“Police went to the property but when they arrived no one was located.”

A short time later the manager called again, and reported he could see a trailer was being loaded with timber, wooden trusses and material for roofing.

“The CCTV camera gave us real time information on what was happening,” Sergeant Curnow says.

“Officers were able to stop the vehicle as it was leaving the address.”

A search of the vehicle uncovered the stolen materials, as well as a knife, methamphetamine, cannabis and utensils for drug use.

The four occupants of the vehicle were arrested, and the building materials were returned to the site.

“In this case CCTV provided real-time situational awareness, allowing us to respond quickly, plan effectively, and achieve a safe and positive outcome,” Sergeant Curnow says.

“If securing materials on-site is not always possible, installing CCTV is a highly effective deterrent.”

Three men aged 37, 40 and 56, and a 43-year-old woman have appeared in the Whangārei District Court on a variety of drug, theft and firearm offences.

ENDS.

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI