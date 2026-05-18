Lights off lands driver in court

Post

Source: New Zealand Police

A driver who allegedly turned his lights off before attempting to flee from Police will now appear in court.

At about 8.20pm, officers signalled for a vehicle traveling on State Highway 20, Māngere to stop.

Auckland Motorways Manager, Senior Sergeant Bill Russell says instead of pulling over, the driver allegedly turned their lights off and fled, exiting at Coronation Road, Favona.

“Units did not pursue and a short time later, the Police Eagle helicopter spotted the vehicle as it travelled along Awhina Place, Māngere Bridge at speed and with no lights.

“The single occupant was taken into custody immediately and without incident.

“Police work hard to stop and prevent dangerous driving because we know this can, and does, result in catastrophic consequences,” Senior Sergeant Russell says.

A 44-year-old man had his vehicle impounded for 28 days and has been charged with failing to remain stopped and dangerous driving.

He will appear in Manukau District Court on Thursday.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

MIL OSI