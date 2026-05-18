Serious crash, SH 1 / Main South Road, Selwyn

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Source: New Zealand Police

Police are responding to a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 / Main South Road near North Rakaia Road in Bankside.

The incident was reported to emergency services around 1.12pm.

Injuries are reported.

The Serious Crash Unit have been notified.

Main South Road around the area is blocked and will be for a significant period of time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and choose alternative routes as emergency services work at the scene.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre