Serious crash, Killarney Street, Hamilton

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Source: New Zealand Police

Police are attending a crash involving a truck and a pedestrian on the intersection of Killarney Road and Ellis Street.

The incident was reported around 3.15pm.

One person sustained serious injuries and has been transported to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit have been notified of the incident.

Killarney Road and Ellis Street are cordoned off at this time for emergency services.

Due to heavy traffic in the area, motorists are advised to avoid the area and choose alternative routes as diversions in place.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre