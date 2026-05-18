Safer, more welcoming spaces planned for Glenfield town centre

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Source: Auckland Council

Glenfield town centre is set to become safer, more connected and more welcoming thanks to a series of upgrades approved by the Kaipātiki Local Board.

The improvements will focus on key public spaces around Kaipātiki Park, Downing Street Reserve and Bentley Avenue, helping create better walking connections and more inviting areas for people to spend time.

The project includes a new asphalt walkway through Kaipātiki Park, safety improvements at Downing Street Reserve, and upgrades to open spaces linking Downing Street and Bentley Avenue.

These improvements will make it easier for people to move between key destinations such as Glenfield College, local shops and nearby community facilities, while encouraging more people to walk and spend time in the town centre.

Kaipātiki Local Board deputy chair Melanie Kenrick says the upgrades reflect the board’s commitment to improving everyday spaces used by the community.

“This project is about making Glenfield town centre safer, more accessible and more welcoming for our community. By improving walkways, lighting and public spaces, we are creating places where people feel comfortable to walk, connect and spend time.”

Safety improvements at Downing Street Reserve will include better lighting and visibility, helping create a space that feels safer and more accessible for the community.

Work will also explore the possible installation of CCTV at the reserve, recognising the importance of providing safe and welcoming public places.

The improvements follow engagement with key stakeholders, including Glenfield College, which supported plans to strengthen walking connections through the area.

Construction on the first stages of the project is expected to begin during the 2025/2026 financial year, with further stages delivered across the following years.

This work forms part of the Kaipātiki Local Board’s ongoing investment in creating safe, accessible and welcoming public spaces that support community wellbeing and connection.

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