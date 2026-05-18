Dunedin Police urge vigilance following recent vehicle offending

Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are urging the public to stay vigilant following recent vehicle offending across Dunedin.

Around 1.30pm, Police saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen on South Road. When signalled to stop, the driver fled and due to the manner of driving, Police did not pursue the vehicle.

Senior Sergeant Brian Benn says Police are conducting area enquiries to locate the vehicle and offenders; however, this is not an isolated incident.

“Recently, we have received a few reports of vehicles being stolen across Dunedin, or items being stolen out of vehicles.

“It appears the offenders are youths, who are then driving recklessly and evading Police,” Senior Sergeant Benn says.

“We are urging the public to please report any suspicious activity in or around vehicles, as well as any dangerous driving, immediately to 111 in order to give our officers the best chance at catching these offenders.

“We also urge you to lock your vehicles and if they need to be parked on the street, try park them in areas that are of high visibility and never leave valuable items in clear view in your vehicle”.

If you have any information on recent vehicle offending and those involved, please contact 105 – you can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI