Police investigating motorcycle crash in Strathern, Invercargill

Post

Source: New Zealand Police

To be attributed to Acting Inspector Mel Robertson, Southland Area Prevention Manager:

Police are investigating after a motorcycle crash in Strathern, Invercargill yesterday (17 May).

At around 7.15am, officers observed a motorcyclist riding without a helmet on Pomona Street and signalled him to stop.

The motorcyclist initially complied, coming to a stop on the side of the road. However, when the police car pulled in behind it, he rode away at speed. He then appears to have lost control and crashed a short distance away.

The police officer had not pursued the motorcyclist, remaining parked in the car where they had pulled over for the traffic stop.

The motorcyclist was seriously injured and was transported to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.



ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre.

MIL OSI