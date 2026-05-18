New homes delivered for Defence families

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Source: New Zealand Government

Modern, high-quality new homes have been delivered for military families ahead of schedule and under budget, Defence Minister Chris Penk says.

The first homes built through the Homes for Families programme were officially opened with a ribbon-cutting at Linton Military Camp in Manawatū today.

“Just seven months after shovels hit the ground, I am delighted to join in celebrating the opening of 23 new homes for military families, including eight at Linton Military Camp, five at Royal New Zealand Air Force Base Ohakea and 10 at Burnham Military Camp,” Mr Penk says.

“Thanks to the professionalism and drive of our Defence Estate and Infrastructure team, our partners at Penny Homes and other key stakeholders, these builds have been delivered ahead of schedule and under budget, allowing us to add more projects to the construction pipeline.



“This work will continue. More homes will be ready for military families in the coming months and, alongside new builds, additional homes are planned through long-term leases in Devonport, Trentham, and Whenuapai.

“This $7.8 million development opened today is part of an ambitious programme across New Zealand Defence Force camps and bases to deliver the warm, modern, high-quality homes our personnel and their families deserve.

“Decades of underinvestment have meant many military families were residing in homes that were no longer fit for modern family life. Some dated back to the 1930s and were run-down, poorly laid-out, and insufficiently insulated.

“The Homes for Families programme recognises that providing personnel and their whānau with a warm, safe, dry home is central to their wellbeing. It will also help ease housing affordability pressures by providing options in high-cost areas.

“In addition to giving Defence personnel and their families modern places to thrive, the construction of these homes supports jobs in the communities which surround our military camps and bases, boosting economic activity in the regions.

“Today’s ribbon-cutting represents an important construction milestone and reflects our commitment to improving living conditions for our sailors, soldiers and aviators, so they can give their best while serving and protecting New Zealand.

“I look forward to these houses becoming much-loved homes for our hardworking New Zealand Defence Force personnel and their families for many years to come.”

Notes to editors:

The Government intends to invest up to $600 million into the Homes for Families programme through the 2025 Defence Capability Plan (DCP).

Mr Penk, along with New Zealand Defence Force representatives, had turned the sod at the Linton site on 23 September 2025.

MIL OSI