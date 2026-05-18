Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and education minister Erica Stanford are set to make an education announcement in Lower Hutt this afternoon.

They’re speaking to media at Boulcott School.

This is a pre-budget announcement ahead of Budget Day on 28 May.

The livestream is due to begin around 2.30pm.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/18/live-christopher-luxon-and-education-minister-erica-stanford-to-make-education-announcement/