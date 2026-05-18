Delays after crash on Auckland’s Southern Motorway

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Police were called to the two-vehicle incident near Randwick Park. Supplied

Motorists are being advised to expect delays following a crash on Auckland’s Southern Motorway.

Police were called to the two-vehicle incident near Randwick Park shortly before 6am on Monday.

Fire and Emergency said crews were working to extract one person from their vehicle.

State Highway 1 citybound between the Takanini and Hill Road on-ramps was down to one lane while emergency services responded.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/18/delays-after-crash-on-aucklands-southern-motorway/