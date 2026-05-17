Post What intimacy looks like with a disability May 17, 2026AM-NCAsiaAsia PacificAustralia Source: Radio New Zealand It’s a stormy February night in Adelaide, and Jacqueline Tedmanson is at the hospital with her partner Jackson, waiting to meet their first baby. Despite having a disability, Jacqueline isn’t nervous about the birth. She’s just excited to be having a child, and the couple only hope the child “is funny” rather than “healthy”. As a queer disabled person, burlesque gives Jacqueline Tedmanson, aka Diana Divine, a rare space to be sexy and powerful, without feeling infantilised or fetishised. “I kind of have a lot of understanding of how tough the world can be, but also how nice it can be with community and with people who really love and support you,” – Jacqueline Tedmanson. Compass / Morgan Timms – Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand PreviousNext