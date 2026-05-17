NRL: NZ Warriors re-unite Mitch Barnett, James Fisher-Harris in starting front row

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Blake Armstrong/Photosport

NRL Magic Round: NZ Warriors v Brisbane Broncos

Kickoff 6pm NZT, Sunday, 17 May

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Live blog updates on RNZ

For the first time in 2026, NZ Warriors coach Andrew Webster will finally unleash his two-headed beast – co-captains Mitch Barnett and James Fisher-Harris – in a formidable starting front row against Brisbane Broncos on Sunday.

While Kiwis colossus Fisher-Harris has been a pillar of strength for the 7-2 Warriors, Barnett has struggled to stay on the field, since starting his campaign late, as he completed rehab on his season-ending knee injury from last June.

After quietly bringing up 50 games for the Auckland club on the road against his old Newcastle Knights outfit, he broke a thumb in his next outing, missed two games, then played two games, but suffered concussion and had to sit out another week under protocols.

Then came last week’s bye.

“I’ve become a bit used to it, after last season, but it’s good to be back,” Barnett acknowledged. “I’m hoping I can get a bit of a run going now and string some games together.”

All four of his appearances have come off the interchange, as in-form dynamo Jackson Ford seemingly made the No.10 starting jersey his own, with a series of performances that have put him into Dally M Medal contention, sometimes going the full distance.

Webster has taken a risk tinkering with his winning line-up for NRL ‘Magic Round’, but is comforted by the knowledge he has re-united two of the game’s best front-rowers in tandem.

“We never intended to play Jackson Ford for 80 minutes each week,” he explained. “I think there have been three occasions when he hasn’t played 80 this year.

“We always wanted to get Fish and Barney pairing up together, with a passer, which is Erin Clark. We always wanted Jackson Ford to come on and finish the game.

David Neilson/Photosport

“He could come on after 15-20 minutes and you almost don’t have to worry about Jacko – he can go 100mph right through to the end. That’s always what we thought would be the best dynamic, but Mitch obviously hasn’t got that momentum going.

“That’s why we wanted to do it – we’ve got our two skippers out there in the front row, and Jackson gets to come on and do his job.”

Barnett admits to being somewhat blindsided by Webster’s call.

“That’s not really a question for me, but for Webby,” he said. “He approached me and I just said yeah.

“I feel for Jacko, he’s been going really well, but I’m just here to do my role. Webby has obviously picked me, because he wants my style of game at the kickoff.

“The big fella, instead of playing 80 minutes, he might play 70 this week, so nothing really changes for him.”

With State of Origin looming, this weekend represents the last chance for contenders to push their cases, before selectors name their squads.

Barnett has made two appearances off the bench for New South Wales, both wins. Four days after last year’s 18-6 victory in the series opener, a torn anterior cruciate ligament curtailed his involvement.

Given his rotten run with injuries, he hasn’t had a chance to build any kind of form and would have to rely on past feats.

“I’m just trying to play rugby league at the moment, and put my best foot forward for the Warriors first and foremost,” Barnett conceded. “That other stuff takes care of itself, but if that opportunity comes, I’d be stoked.”

NSW fanatic Webster absolutely denies he’s switched his line-up to give his skipper his best chance to push for Origin inclusion, but is adamant Barnett deserves that call-up.

“I’m not trying to prepare Mitchell for Origin,” he said. “Personally, I think Mitchell is one of the game’s best players, particularly front-rowers.

“I know what leadership he brings. I thought, when he didn’t play last year, after he got injured, they missed him and I think great players like Mitchell have enough runs on the board, but I don’t pick the team.”

Ironically, Barnett and Ford may be competing for the same spot on the Blues’ roster.

Ford has been the best front-rower in the league this season, leading his team in running metres and tackles, and pacing the competition in post-contact metres.

As a starter, his ability to go wire to wire has essentially given Webster the luxury of an extra second-half substitution.

Barnett considers his teammate has done more than enough to deserve the call-up.

“Bloody oath,” he said. “I think he’s made for Origin.

“I just think he wouldn’t let anyone down. He does all the stuff that people don’t really see – the kick chase and the tidy-up stuff that Origin is built on.”

NRL Photos/Photosport

Another on the cusp of selection is second-rower Kurt Capewell, a 13-game Queensland veteran who wasn’t wanted for their opening loss last year, but helped turn them around with back-to-back wins to take the series.

At the time, he inexplicably led the NRL in missed tackles, but made some big stops in the Origin decider.

“I’m not particularly fond of Queensland, but I am fond of Kurt Capewell and think he should be in the team too,” Webster offered. “The way he played against Parramatta last week was an Origin performance.

“We weren’t playing our best football at times, but the way he defended and the effort areas, he’s made for Origin.

“If you look at his history, he’s got a great strike rate in Origin, so if they pick him, he won’t let them down.”

Over the past week, since Maroons halfback Tommy Dearden fell to an ankle injury, some pundits have even built a case for in-form Warriors half Tanah Boyd to replace him, while hooker Wayde Egan is another outsider on the NSW radar.

Chances are the successful candidates – or at least the contenders – will already know by now.

They will have been told to pack an extra bag for their trans-Tasman road trip.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand