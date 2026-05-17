NZ Warriors beat Brisbane Broncos 42-12 at Magic Round

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Source: Radio New Zealand

AAP / Photosport

Wing Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has scored a try double, as his NZ Warriors dominated reigning NRL champions Brisbane Broncos 42-12 at their Suncorp Stadium home for ‘Magic Round’.

The superb win – their fifth in a row – came at a high price though, with star halfback Tanah Boyd likely sidelined for the season, with a knee injury suffered in the seventh minute.

Boyd’s form this season had been a revelation, persuading coach Andrew Webster to keep highly rated Luke Metcalf out of the line-up. This week, Metcalf signed with St George-Illawarra Dragons for next season.

With Boyd’s exit, veteran Te Maire Martin came off the interchange bench and played an influential role in the victory, providing a looping pass to Watene-Zelezniak for the opening try.

On top from the start, the Warriors piled on 22 unanswered points in the first half, but the Broncos struck first after the break to send a scare through the ‘Wahs’ fanbase that had taken over the stadium.

Veteran half Adam Reynolds scored two tries in an attempt to inspire a comeback, but both were answered by centre Ali Leiataua and then Martin himself.

Watene-Zelezniak provided the final flourish, intercepting a floating pass from veteran hooker Ben Hunt on his own goal-line and running the length of the field, before diving over in the corner.

The result put the Warriors level with Penrith Panthers atop the competition table, although the Panthers were still to play the winless Dragons in the Magic Round finale.

Follow the live action here:

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand