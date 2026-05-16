Post Big screens, small towns, booming audiences. May 16, 2026AM-NCAsiaAsia PacificCTF Source: Radio New Zealand Tamasin Prince’s story of how she came to own the Starlight Cinema in Taupō is like a typical three-act movie structure. Act I: Setup When Prince was a child, her father cleaned the cinema, which opened in 1960. The 40-year-old spent hours watching films while her dad vacuumed dropped popcorn. ”I just grew up feeling like movies were my comfort kind of thing.” The original location of Starlight in Taupō . supplied – Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand PreviousNext