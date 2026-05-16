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Big screens, small towns, booming audiences.

May 16, 2026

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Big screens, small towns, booming audiences.

Source: Radio New Zealand

Tamasin Prince’s story of how she came to own the Starlight Cinema in Taupō is like a typical three-act movie structure.

Act I: Setup

When Prince was a child, her father cleaned the cinema, which opened in 1960. The 40-year-old spent hours watching films while her dad vacuumed dropped popcorn.

​”I just grew up feeling like movies were my comfort kind of thing.”

The original location of Starlight in Taupō .

supplied

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand