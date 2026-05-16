100 games later: The Wellington Phoenix journey from wooden spooners to grand finalists

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Source: Radio New Zealand

AAP / Photosport

Wellington Phoenix’s first A-League grand final appearance has been years in the making.

After a record-breaking season, the women finished the regular season in second place to qualify for the playoffs for the first time.

To secure a place in the grand final, they had to come back from a one-goal deficit to beat Brisbane Roar after ,extra time on aggregate goals across the two-legged home and away playoff.

The grand final also marks a special milestone of the team’s 100th game.

Two seasons ago, Phoenix director of football Shaun Gill told RNZ the women’s season deserved a grade of C-minus.

Gill must be at an ‘A’ now, with room to improve, should they defeat three-time Premiers Plate winners Melbourne City at AAMI park on Saturday night.

How did the Phoenix women go from the bottom to the top?

Previous results

The Phoenix joined the women’s A-League in 2021 and are the ‘newest’ club still in the competition. (Western United joined in 2022 but had to sit this season out, due to financial issues).

Before this season’s run to the grand final, the end-of-season standings were not good reading.

In their first season, the Phoenix finished last in a 10-team competition. They recorded only two wins in 14 games during a season in which they were based in Wollongong, New South Wales, due to COVID travel restrictions.

The next season produced the same outcome – last in a then-11-team competition.

After two wooden spoon seasons, the 2023/24 campaign saw the Phoenix finish eighth, which was their best-ever finish before this season.

Last season, they dropped to ninth with seven wins, three draws and 13 losses.

Coaches

Marty Melville / www.photosport.nz

The Phoenix have had four coaches in five seasons.

Bev Priestman has been the most successful and most controversial appointment.

Priestman joined the Phoenix this season, after serving a one-year ban from all football for her involvement in a drone spying scandal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Before her appointment in Wellington, Priestman coached the Canada women’s national team, which won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She also brought Canada to the 2023 Football World Cup, co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

The Englishwoman is considered the most-credentialed coach currently in the A-League and the Phoenix have her locked in for another season.

Over time, the Phoenix have now had three women as coaches, with Gemma Lewis as the inaugural coach, followed by Natalie Lawerence, before Paul Temple had two seasons in charge.

Captains

Marty Melville / PHOTOSPORT

Being given the captain’s armband has often resulted in a player not spending much time on the pitch.

Goalkeeper Lily Alfeld was the team’s first-ever player signing and inaugural captain, and played all but one game of the first season, before injury curtailed her career. She missed all the 2022/23 campaign after off-season knee surgery and a back injury, before moving into an off-field role with the club.

Football Fern Annalie Longo then had a couple of injury-riddled seasons as captain and stepped away from football at the end of last season.

During her time as skipper, Longo also had to defend the team environment, when midfielder and vice-captain Chloe Knott quit during the 2023/24 season, citing the pressures of combining fulltime work and playing professionally.

This season, CJ Bott was named captain, but announced her pregnancy in January and sat out the remainder of the season.

Bott is still the club captain, with Mackenzie Barry taking the onfield captaincy duties.

International players

Marty Melville / www.photosport.nz

The Phoenix were on the back foot, when the club first entered the A-League, because they could not sign visa players for the first two seasons of their existence.

From the 2023/24 season, Football Australia relaxed the restrictions imposed on the women’s team, removing the limit on New Zealand signings and the quota of Australian players.

This season, their leading goalscorer is American Makala Woods, who signed as an injury replacement for Dutch midfielder Tessel Middag at the start of the year.

English forward Brooke Nunn has also made her mark in front of goal, being among the team’s leading scorers and the A-League leader in goal assists. Both Nunn and Woods will be back next season.

American defender Ellie Walker has been a constant in the backline this season, as has Spanish defender Lucía León, who the Phoenix picked up from Adelaide United in the off-season, as the first new signing of the season.

One Phoenix signing who made the biggest noise when she joined the squad was Nepalese international striker Sabitra ‘Samba’ Bhandari.

Before injury ended her season, the Nepalese community in New Zealand and Australia showed up in big numbers to support their national team captain in the A-League.

Locals

RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

Defender Mackenzie Barry has seen it all with the Phoenix as a day-one player.

Barry is the team’s most-capped player and has started every game this season. She is a product of NZ Football’s Future Ferns domestic programme.

The Football Fern has said the Phoenix are the only A-League team she wanted to play for and she is signed up for next season as part of what she saw as Priestman’s two-year project.

By comparison, Football Fern Grace Jale has played for several A-League clubs, but this is the first time she is part of playoff football.

Under Priestman, Jale is having the best club season of her career and picked up several awards at the club’s awards night. She has also signed for next season.

Teenage star Pia Vlok has had a breakout season, including the club’s first hat-trick, and her success also lead to her first call-up to the Football Ferns.

Goalkeeper Vic Esson has helped the Phoenix to the best defensive record in the competition, returning to New Zealand after seven seasons overseas, where she won several trophies.

Attacker Manaia Elliott brought up her 50-game milestone for the Phoenix this season and has been a regular in the side in her third year as a professional.

Centreback Marisa van der Meer made a comeback to the Phoenix, after back-to-back anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) knee injuries. More than 700 days after she last played for the club, she scored in their opening game and went on to play 22 games during the regular season.

Midfielder Macey Fraser rejoined Wellington Phoenix, after she was released by National Women’s Soccer League club Utah Royals, but the Football Fern took a mental health break and she returned to the team in March.

Knees

Marty Melville / PHOTOSPORT

Female footballers are more at risk of knee injuries than their male counterparts, a phenomenon that is now so prolific, it is part a FIFA study.

This season, three Phoenix players suffered ACL injuries, including two in the same month (November).

The frequency of the season-ending injury at their club lead the Phoenix to investigate if something was wrong with their ACL injury prevention practices, but they found their practices were “comprehensive and aligned with industry standards”.

The team’s latest significant injury is to forward Emma Main, who has a chronic lumbar spine injury that meant she missed the playoff series and was rehabilitating for next season.

Support

Marty Melville / www.photosport.nz

The Phoenix had a record crowd of nearly 6000 at Porirua Park for Sunday’s semifinal win, but last season, the numbers were a lot lower with an average of 739 people at home games – the lowest in the league by far.

Not surprisingly, connection with the fans increased, as the Phoenix moved up the competition standings.

“We’ve always had a really good fanbase, but definitely this year, it’s grown a lot,” Barry said.

However, getting corporate buy-in was a struggle for the Phoenix early on, with general manager David Dome issuing a public plea in 2021 for commercial assistance to find a shirt sponsor for their new women’s team.

The Phoenix owners invested heavily into the women’s team and, in previous seasons, Gill highlighted that more was spent on the women’s programme than the men’s.

“We operate at a good level of budget for players and staffing, and we’ve probably got one of the biggest football departments in the league, so there is a high expectation on that programme,” he said.

Before the playoffs, Barry said the team trained at “one of the best facilities in the whole league”.

“I think, even though it’s not verbally said, there is an expectation for us to do well. I think we can see the investment that’s been put into our team and, compared to other women’s teams in the A-League, it’s miles ahead of them.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand