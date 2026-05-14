Oi Wah Announces Positive Profit Alert Expects FY2026 Net Profit to Surge by Up to 50%

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Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 14 May 2026 – Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Limited (“Oi Wah” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; HKEx stock code: 1319.HK) announced that based on the preliminary assessment by the Board with reference to the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 28 February 2026 (the “Year”), it is expected to record an increase in the profit attributable to Shareholders for the Year in the range of 30% to 50% as compared to the profit of approximately HK$55.9 million for the year ended 28 February 2025. The expected increase in profit was mainly due to the substantial decrease in the charge for impairment losses on loan receivables during the Year.

The Company is still in the process of finalising the annual results of the Group for the Year. The information contained in this announcement is only based on the Board’s preliminary assessment and review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the Year and information currently available to the Company, which have not been reviewed or audited by the auditors of the Company nor the audit committee of the Company, and may therefore be subject to change. The Group’s preliminary results for the Year are expected to be announced on 27 May 2026 and may be different from the information as stated in this announcement. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

Hashtag: #OiWah

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.