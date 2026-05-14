One dead, six injured in Christchurch house fire

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Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Sam Sherwood

One person has died and six people have been injured, one critically, after a house fire in Christchurch.

Police were called to the property in Whitehall Street, Mairehau, at about 8.25pm on Thursday.

Christchurch Metro Area Commander, Superintendent Lane Todd, said emergency services remained at the scene late on Thursday night.

“Sadly, we can confirm one person has died,” he said.

“One person has critical injuries.

“Three other people have moderate and serious injuries, and two have minor injuries.”

A scene investigation is ongoing and cordons remain in place on Whitehall Street and Hills Road.

RNZ / Sam Sherwood

At first, it was unclear how many people were in the house.

Earlier it was reported two people were critically injured and others may be missing.

“Reports were made that a house was on fire with people unaccounted for,” Todd said in a previous statement.

“Two people have suffered critical injuries. We are working to determine how many people remain outstanding.”

RNZ / Sam Sherwood

An RNZ reporter at the scene said a significant emergency service presence – including firefighters, police and St John staff – was visible.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers also briefly attended the scene.

“Members of the public are advised to avoid the area as emergency services work at the scene,” Todd said.

RNZ / Sam Sherwood

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand