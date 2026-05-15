Fourth renewable energy project fast-tracked

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Source: New Zealand Government

The continued operation of the Kaimai Hydro-Electric Power Scheme in the Bay of Plenty has been granted Fast-track approval, Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop and Regional Development Minister Shane Jones announced today.

This is the 23rd project to be approved under the Fast-track process and supports New Zealand’s renewable electricity generation infrastructure.

Manawa Energy Limited lodged a substantive application in September 2025 for the re-consenting of the existing Kaimai Hydro-Electric Power Scheme.

Approval has taken five and a half months since the independent expert panel commenced.

“The Kaimai Hydro-Electric Power Scheme involves the continued operation of the existing hydro-electric generation scheme and associated water and generation infrastructure in the Kaimai Range,” Mr Bishop says.

“The scheme generates an average of 169 GWh of electricity per year, equivalent to the electricity needs of approximately 24,600 households, and contributes around 32 per cent of Tauranga’s electricity demand.”

“Reliable renewable electricity generation is critical to supporting economic growth and regional resilience,” Mr Jones says.

“This scheme has been operating in some form for at least 50 years and continues to play a vital role in supplying electricity to the Bay of Plenty community.

“Fast-track is helping ensure important infrastructure projects like this can continue operating with greater certainty and efficiency.”

“The continued operation of the scheme is expected to avoid an increase in emissions of around 26,693 tonnes of CO2 per year, supporting New Zealand’s emissions reduction goals,” Mr Bishop says.

“The project involves re-consenting the existing hydro-electric power scheme, including associated generation and water infrastructure, to support ongoing renewable energy production.

“The independent expert panel released its draft decision and conditions for the project on 24 April 2026.”

Notes to editor:

For more information about the project: Kaimai Hydroelectric Power Scheme Re-Consenting

Fast-track by the numbers:

• 23 projects approved by expert panels.

• 16 projects with expert panels appointed.

• 46 projects are currently progressing through the Fast-track process. 25 active substantive and 21 referral applications.

• 47 projects have been referred to Fast-track by the Minister for Infrastructure.

• 149 projects are listed in Schedule 2 of the Fast-track Approvals Act, meaning they can apply for Fast-track approval.

• On average, it has taken 118 working days for decisions on substantive applications from when officials determine an application is complete and in-scope.

Fast-track projects approved by expert panels:

• Arataki [Housing/Land]

• Ashbourne [Housing/Land]

• Ayrburn Screen Hub [Infrastructure]

• Green Steel [Infrastructure]

• Homestead Bay [Housing/Land]

• Bledisloe North Wharf and Fergusson North Berth Extension [Infrastructure]

• Drury Metropolitan Centre – Consolidated Stages 1 and 2 [Housing/Land]

• Drury Quarry Expansion – Sutton Block [Mining/Quarrying]

• Kings Quarry Expansion – Stages 2 and 3 [Mining/Quarrying]

• Kaimai Hydro-Electric Power Scheme [Renewable energy]

• Maitahi Village [Housing/Land]

• Milldale – Stages 4C and 10 to 13 [Housing/Land]

• Pound Road [Housing/Land]

• Rangitoopuni [Housing/Land]

• Ryans Road [Housing/Land]

• Southland Wind Farm Project [Renewable energy]

• Sunfield [Housing/Land]

• Tekapo Power Scheme – Applications for Replacement Resource Consents [Renewable energy]

• Takitimu North Link – Stage 2 [Infrastructure]

• Waihi North [Mining/Quarrying]

• Waitaha Hydro [Renewable energy]

• Waitākere District Court – New Courthouse Project [Infrastructure]

• Wellington International Airport Southern Seawall Renewal [Infrastructure]

Expert panels have been appointed for:

• Bendigo-Ophir Gold Project

• Bream Bay Sand Extraction Project

• Central and Southern Block Mining Project

• Delmore

• Downtown Carpark Site Development

• Foxton Solar Farm

• Haldon Solar Farm

• Hananui Aquaculture Project

• Lake Pūkaki Hydro Storage and Dam Resilience Works

• Mahinerangi Wind Farm

• Mt Iron Junction

• Northwest Rapid Transit

• State Highway 1 North Canterbury – Woodend Bypass Project (Belfast to Pegasus)

• Stella Passage Development

• The Point Mission Bay

• The Point Solar Farm



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