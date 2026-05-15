$100m+ Wellington Airport project Fast-tracked

Post

Source: New Zealand Government

Fast-track approval has been granted to a significant Wellington infrastructure project which will safeguard the International Airport’s long-term operations, protect critical assets, create two kororā (little penguin) colonies, and generate hundreds of jobs.

Associate Transport Minister James Meager says the Wellington International Airport Southern Seawall Renewal project, valued at more than $100 million, will renew and maintain the airport’s ageing southern seawall and bring significant regional benefits.

“This is a major long-term resilience project for the capital, with enabling works commencing this year to upgrade 400 metres of the airport’s southern seawall,” Mr Meager says.

“Renewing and strengthening sections of the existing southern seawall will improve its resilience to coastal processes and extreme weather events, while supporting the airport’s continued safe operation.

“Two new penguin colonies will also be created to support habitation and breeding. It will include purpose-built nestboxes, wind shelter and vegetation to provide suitable habitat. They will also be fenced to protect from dog attacks and disturbance by people.

“Importantly, this project will deliver major economic benefits for local communities, through the creation of 114 jobs annually throughout the construction period. The project has a strong estimated cost-benefit ratio of 2.6, with gross benefits of up to $690 million forecast.”

Wellington International Airport Ltd lodged its application in October 2025, with approval taking around six months following the commencement of the independent expert panel.

“This is yet another common-sense Fast-track decision. Wellington Airport facilitates annual expenditure of $3.9 billion, supports more than 14,500 full-time equivalent jobs, and contributes around $2 billion in GDP to the region’s economy annually. This project will help protect and future-proof this important asset,” Mr Meager says.

MIL OSI