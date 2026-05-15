Asia NZ Foundation – Top Southeast Asian tech entrepreneurs visiting New Zealand this month

Source: Asia New Zealand Foundation



Nine tech entrepreneurs from Southeast Asia will visit New Zealand from 17 to 23 May for a week of collaboration and exchange with their New Zealand counterparts.

The visit is part of the ASEAN Young Business Leaders Initiative (YBLI), delivered by the Asia New Zealand Foundation in partnership with the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The delegation showcases Southeast Asia’s fast-moving tech scene. Participants span sectors such as artificial intelligence, robotics, health-tech, sustainability, and weather prediction systems.

Paula Da Costa Xavier, CEO of Similie, joins as the first participant from Timor-Leste, after the country’s accession to ASEAN last year. She says:

“The programme is a valuable chance to collaborate with New Zealand innovators and founders, share Similie’s work in climate, water, and disaster risk reduction, and return home with new ideas that can strengthen our impact.”

Nguyen Quang Vinh, CTO of Vietnamese AI robotics company VinDynamics, adds:

“Being part of the Young Business Leaders Initiative provides a unique opportunity to see how emerging technologies are being applied in different markets. I’m particularly interested in learning how New Zealand companies are approaching innovation in areas like AI and robotics.”

Throughout the week, delegates will take part in a programme of workshops, meetings, site visits, as well as discussions with New Zealand companies, investors, and startup communities. The programme will conclude with the New Zealand Tech Week Awards on Friday, 22 May.

The visit is designed to give participants a clearer understanding of New Zealand’s emerging tech sector, opportunities to collaborate with fellow entrepreneurs, and practical insights into growing their businesses beyond their home markets.

Chief Executive of the Asia New Zealand Foundation, Suzannah Jessep, said the visit highlights the value of connecting New Zealand’s tech sector with fast-moving markets in the ASEAN region.

“There is a huge amount of digital innovation happening in Southeast Asia. Creating opportunities for founders from the region to connect directly with New Zealand’s tech community helps keep New Zealand engaged with that momentum, while building the understanding needed to operate across borders and grow in international markets.”

Asia After Five event in Auckland on 18 May to share their insights on setting up and operating tech businesses in their respective countries. Four of the entrepreneurs will speak at anto share their insights on setting up and operating tech businesses in their respective countries.

Since launching in 2011, the ASEAN Young Business Leaders Initiative has supported more than 130 Southeast Asian entrepreneurs to visit New Zealand, while enabling over 80 New Zealand entrepreneurs to explore opportunities throughout the ASEAN region. The YBLI network now includes more than 270 entrepreneurs.

Meet the 2026 ASEAN YBLI Tech delegation.

Kanlaya, Phommasak, Co-founder & COO, Lailaolab ICT Solutions Co., Ltd.

Vinh, Nguyen, CTO, VinDynamics

Aimi, Ramlee, Co-founder/Director of Digital Innovation & Growth, Tyne Solutions

Matilda, Narulita, CEO & Co-founder, Nexmedis

Yik Wai, Chee, Co-founder & Chief Operating Officer, Grafilab

Ana Paula, Da Costa Xavier, CEO, Simile

Tanakrit, Sermsuksan, Founder, SEA Bridge

Rothsethamony, Seng, CEO and Co-Founder, Bamnang Academy