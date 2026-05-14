‘What they have done is insane’: Young Kiwi surfer dreaming of riding against the best

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Rambo Estrada/WSL

Teenage surfer Alani Morse is dreaming of taking on the best as she prepares for the biggest competition of her young career.

The 15-year-old won a wildcard qualifying event in April to compete in the World Surf League round at Raglan over the next week, lining up against the sport’s elite.

The field includes Australian legend Stephanie Gilmour, who underlined her GOAT status with a victory at the most recent Championship Tour stop at Snapper Rocks on the Gold Coast.

Gilmour, American Caitlin Simmers and Vahine Fierro of Tahiti are the three Morse would most love to share a wave with.

To make that happen, Morse must first progress through the preliminary round to make the main bracket and potentially take to the water alongside one of her heroes.

At the top of that list is 20-year-old Simmers, the 2024 world champion.

“I’ve met her and she’s just a nice normal person and she just wants to have fun. You could be super-serious and it’s her job but she just wants to surf well and have fun,” Morse told RNZ.

The pair have been messaging ahead of the event, with the American excited to be surfing in New Zealand.

“I’d love to end up in a heat with her because I think she would push me a lot.”

© Surfing New Zealand / PhotoCPL 2026 / PHOTOSPORT

Still, Morse said she draws inspiration from the entire Championship Tour field.

“What they have done is insane, I’m just at the start but they’ve done it their whole life and I respect that.”

Over the past year, Morse has competed in several Qualifying Series events and hopes one day to follow fellow New Zealander Paige Hareb onto surfing’s top-tier Championship Tour.

Competing against the world’s best had always been part of the dream – she just did not expect it to happen this early in her career.

Now, with the event fast approaching, Morse said she has started to realise just how significant it is for both herself and New Zealand surfing.

“Seeing how much this inspires the younger generation is really cool and I’m excited to be competing against the world’s best including some who are my heroes.”

Morse also has one advantage over much of the field: local knowledge.

Having lived in Raglan for the past five years, she knows Manu Bay better than most. While the break can take time to understand, Morse feels she has now mastered many of its intricacies.

She said several competitors in the New Zealand Pro had already reached out for local insight and, while she had shared a few tips, she was keeping most of Manu Bay’s secrets to herself.

More than $100,000 is up for grabs for winners on the WSL with a total prize pool of more than $15 million available over the Championship season.

While her goal is to progress through at least one heat and perhaps collect a pay cheque, Morse admits what she will take most from the event is the experience.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand