Arrests made following flee across Tauranga

Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Natalie Flowerdew-Brown:

Two men, aged 21 and 22, have been arrested following a fleeing driver event across Tauranga this morning.

Just after 4:20am, Police observed a vehicle driving at speed on SH2 near Kairua Road. The vehicle was signalled to stop, however failed to do so, instead completing a U-turn and driving on the wrong side of the road towards the Police vehicle.

The vehicle was then observed travelling in convoy with a second vehicle. Both vehicles have driven on the wrong side of the road in the Mangatawa area. Police attempted to stop the vehicles however were forced to take evasive action when one of the vehicles has driven directly at them.

Officers maintained sight of the vehicles as they travelled towards Matapihi, with one of the vehicles being spiked on Matapihi Station Road a short time later.

The vehicle with spiked tyres was abandoned and the driver got into the other vehicle and decamped.

Police monitored the vehicle as it drove towards Mount Maunganui.

Just before 5:20am the vehicle was driving the wrong way along Takitimu Drive, where it narrowly avoided a collision with a truck. The vehicle has then slowed to a stop forcing a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction to also stop. One of the occupants has exited the vehicle and it is alleged they attempted to carjack the stopped vehicle.

Following the unsuccessful carjacking, they fled on foot. A Police dog unit tracked the pair and just before 8am the two males were located and taken into custody.

The men will appear in the Tauranga District Court on Friday 15th May charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, reckless driving, attempted robbery, attempted unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and two charges of burglary.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, and Police are appealing for information from anyone who witnessed this event, or anybody with information that could assist our enquiries.

Please contact Police via 105, either over the phone or online at 105.police.govt.nz.

Please reference the file number 260514/0580.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI