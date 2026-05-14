Veritickets pioneers international live event ticketing on Tmall Global ahead of 618 shopping festival

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 May 2026 – Veritickets, a global event ticketing platform, has become the first brand to sell overseas concert and sports tickets on Tmall Global, China’s largest cross-border e-commerce platform, following its recent debut on the site.

Screenshot of Veritickets’ storefront on Tmall Global.

The move established a new category for international live entertainment ticketing within China’s import e-commerce market, with Tmall Global positioning Veritickets as a specialist overseas brand addressing an underserved market.

Ahead of Tmall Global’s annual 618 shopping festival, Veritickets will offer tickets to all 104 FIFA World Cup matches, alongside global tour tickets for leading Chinese-language artists including Jay Chou, Stefanie Sun, and Mayday. The platform will also feature K-pop tours across Asia, enabling fans to secure seats for performances by groups such as EXO, BTS, and i-dle.

The move comes as outbound demand for live entertainment continues to rise among Chinese consumers, driven by a packed calendar of international sporting events, including the FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League and Premier League, as well as a broader recovery in concerts across the Asia-Pacific region.

Veritickets aims to address longstanding difficulties in cross-border ticket purchasing. Consumers buying overseas event tickets have typically faced challenges ranging from language barriers and complex payment processes to uncertainty over ticket authenticity and availability. The platform was designed to resolve these issues for international buyers.

The platform commits to issuing confirmed, in-stock tickets in as fast as 12 hours and provides multilingual interfaces and multi-currency payment options. It also offers a “100% verified tickets” guarantee backed by a consumer-protection policy that provides a full refund, plus additional compensation of up to the ticket price, if tickets are not delivered.

Tickets are available through the Veritickets website or mobile app. The platform accepts major international credit cards, including Visa, Mastercard and JCB, and is also an officially certified partner of Alipay, China’s leading digital payments and services platform.

To enhance transparency and reduce search friction, Veritickets aggregates official and vetted ticket inventory into a single interface, allowing users to compare offerings with real-time availability and pricing. An all-in pricing model is used to limit hidden charges and last-minute price adjustments.

Event recommendations are tailored using a preference-based engine, while dedicated customer support and real-time transaction verification form part of the platform’s service and supervision standards.

Initially focused on Hong Kong, Macau and Southeast Asia, Veritickets plans to strengthen its footprint across the Asia-Pacific region, with phased expansion into additional international markets.

The platform is currently recruiting internationally qualified ticketing agents, requiring valid operating licenses, strong credit records and proven professional service capabilities. All agents must comply with stringent requirements, including real‑time ticket updates, instant transaction validation and round-the-clock customer support, ensuring a consistent and reliable experience for buyers worldwide.